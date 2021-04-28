Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

