Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

Welltower stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,022. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

