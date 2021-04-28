WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.