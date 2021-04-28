WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $38.19. WesBanco shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.