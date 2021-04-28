Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

