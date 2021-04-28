Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.