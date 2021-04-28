Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.