Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.