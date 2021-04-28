Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

