Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $83.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 247,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

