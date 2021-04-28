Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,318.87 ($43.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,443.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,089.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

