Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.