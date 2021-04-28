Whittier Trust Co. Has $26.55 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.