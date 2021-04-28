Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

