Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.80. The stock had a trading volume of 178,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average is $312.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

