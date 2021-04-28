Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,815 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.41. 30,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.85 and its 200-day moving average is $435.03. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

