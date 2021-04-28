Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 6,561 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. 14,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

