WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up to $28.55

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $29.88. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 2,762 shares.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 186.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

