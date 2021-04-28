Wing 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.97 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Wing has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $41.88 or 0.00076729 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $64.56 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00275304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.58 or 0.01034327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00720032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,657.86 or 1.00135198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,666,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,394 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

