Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Pi Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Winpak in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$43.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$50.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

