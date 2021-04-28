Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 14452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
