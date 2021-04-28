World Fuel Services (INT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INT opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

