WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,110 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on WPP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 996 ($13.01).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 40.60 ($0.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 991.60 ($12.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,389. The firm has a market cap of £12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 995 ($13.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 811.61.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.