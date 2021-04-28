WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright Sells 1,234 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

