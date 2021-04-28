Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 243.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

