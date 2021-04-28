Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 813,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

