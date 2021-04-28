Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 813,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.96.
