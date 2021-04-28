Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 10,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,558. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

