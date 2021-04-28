Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00.
NASDAQ YMAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 10,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,558. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.
YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
