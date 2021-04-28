YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $47,645.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00864780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.72 or 0.08219325 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

