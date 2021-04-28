Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.59. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 106,353 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.