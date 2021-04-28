Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 39,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $118.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

