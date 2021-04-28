Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

YUMC stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

