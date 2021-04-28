Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.23. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

