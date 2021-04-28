Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME opened at $204.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.71. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.