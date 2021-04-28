Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $266.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $362.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

