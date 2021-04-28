Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.44. 354,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

