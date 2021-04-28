Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $669.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,834. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

