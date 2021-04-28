Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Magna International reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,459. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Magna International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

