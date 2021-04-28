Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 1,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

