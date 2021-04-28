Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.73 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $8.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $159.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

MCRB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

