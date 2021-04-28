Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

MOS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 8,881,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

