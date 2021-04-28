Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $526.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $536.70 million. TTEC reported sales of $432.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 94,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 134.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.