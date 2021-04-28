Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.08. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,266 shares of company stock worth $10,139,211 over the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

