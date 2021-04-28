Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
