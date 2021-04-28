Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on CATB. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

