Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.39 million to $68.08 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $286.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $310.62 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

