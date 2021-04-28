Zacks: Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373. The company has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

