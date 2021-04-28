Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $27.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.82 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $17.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 131,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,575. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

