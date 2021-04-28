Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.73. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.