Zacks: Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.59 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $106.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,109,000.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 46,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,100. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

