Zacks: Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.10). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

WKHS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,947,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $1,203,888 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

