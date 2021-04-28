Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

