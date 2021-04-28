Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Infosys posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

